Rich Franklin thrilled to see ONE Warrior Series alum Lito Adiwang back to 100 percent: “I really saw him going places”

Rich Franklin picked Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang as the ONE Fight Night 16 matchup he’s most excited to watch.

On Friday, ONE Championship’s latest Amazon Prime Video will start with an action-packed strawweight MMA rematch between Miado and Adiwang. They first fought in March 2022, with Miado emerging victorious in the second round via TKO due to Adiwang suffering a torn ACL.

Before officially joining the strawweight MMA division, Adiwang made a name for himself in the ONE Warrior Series run by Rich Franklin. Several years later, Franklin has seen ‘Thunder Kid’ evolve and briefly talked about it during an appearance on the Weighing In Podcast:

“The one I’m really excited about is the opener. The Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang match because Lito came from the ONE Warrior Series. He was one of the guys that I picked. I really saw him going places.”

Rich Franklin continued by further discussing the rematch between Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang:

“This is a rematch between two guys [who fought hard]. Lito stepped back, I think it was in the second round of their first match, he stepped back and tore his ACL. [Before that] it was a really good match between the two of them. This is going to be a good opener for this one in MMA.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang was riding a two-fight losing streak heading into his most recent fight on September 22. He quickly silenced the doubters by securing a 23-second knockout against Adrian Mattheis, proving he still has the potential to become a ONE world champion.

As for Jeremy Miado, he looks to get back on track after his four-fight win streak was snapped due to a first-round submission loss against Mansur Malachiev in June of this year.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which goes down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.