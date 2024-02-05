"Ricky would grab the towel himself" - Shakur Stevenson teases return from retirement after firing shots at 23-year-old Brit Campbell Hatton

Days after announcing his retirement from boxing on social media, Shakur Stevenson has seemingly made a quick U-turn back to the sport with his latest callout to 23-year-old Campbell Hatton.

Stevenson took to X this past Sunday, claiming that Hatton's father would be forced to throw in the towel mid-fight if they ever fought:

"I would punch him so many times Ricky would grab the towel himself and toss it in the ring."

However, with the 26-year-old's last fight against Edwin De Los Santos having incurred significant criticism for a severely low output by both men, fight fans were not convinced by the WBC lightweight champions' bold proclamation.

X user @boxinghoe1 called out Stevenson, claiming that he'd barely engage with Campbell if the pair met inside the ring, prompting a quick pushback by the lightweight star. Stevenson wrote:

"Man I prob[ably] wouldn’t even step back lol. I’ll give every fan their money back one by one if I don’t stand right in front of that dude all night.😂"

The American southpaw holds an undefeated record of 21-0, with 10 of his wins coming via knockouts. Many consider him to be one of the best lightweights on the planet.

While he has yet to get his hands on a world title, Hatton (14-0) is also undefeated in his pro career. He is set to face BBBofC Central Area superlightweight champion James Flint on March 23 at Sheffield Arena, England.

Rolly Romero calls Shakur Stevenson the "most boring fighter"

Not only does Rolly Romero believe Shakur Stevenson lacks the same penchant for violence as he does, but he also feels that his fellow American is one of the most boring pugilists of all time.

Speaking to Fight Guys in October 2022, the newly implemented WBA super lightweight champion argued:

"Shakur, that guy will put anybody to sleep outside the ring, not inside the ring. He is the most boring fighter in the history of boxing, and they can say whatever the f**k they want; they can hype him up and all that stuff, but I really feel bad for him because there is no way they can put him on pay-per-view. He can't sell a fight."

Rolly Romero's comments on Shakur Stevenson