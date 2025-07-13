"Ride off into the sunset" - Fans react as women's MMA pioneer retires following UFC Nashville loss

Lauren Murphy decided it's time to walk away from the sport and a professional career that lasted over 15 years, with a loss at UFC Nashville. The 41-year-old veteran made her final appearance, going three hard rounds with rising Brazilian Eduarda Moura.

While it wasn’t the fairy tale ending she would've wanted, it was the kind of gritty, no-quit effort that defined Murphy’s 15-year career. Moura took the win by unanimous decision, earning all three scorecards 29-28. It was her second straight victory since dropping down to flyweight and the most high-profile win of her UFC run so far.

Moura was the sharper fighter early, and her strikes were cleaner. However, she started to fade late, and that’s when Murphy surged. In the third, she nearly caught a guillotine choke that had the crowd on its feet. Moura survived and rallied just enough to finish strong, but Murphy’s pressure made the final minutes feel like a fight between equals.

After the loss, Murphy confirmed this was her last outing. She leaves behind a resume that includes a title in Invicta, ten years on the UFC roster, and countless battles with the division’s elite.

Several fans took to X to react to Murphy's retirement, writing:

"Yup. Great career. It was definitely time to hang them up. Good call by her."

"Ride off into the sunset dear, thank you for everything."

"Personally I thought you won. Definitely a trailblazer for women’s UFC. Enjoy your retirement, well-deserved. Congratulations on your career, and I wish you all the very best for your future."

"That's so sweet! Lauren Murphy is awesome, glad she's appreciated."

"A testament to grit and determination. Well done girl!"

As for Moura, she continues to climb the flyweight ladder after the win at UFC Nashville. She’s now 12-1 and could see a ranked opponent next.

