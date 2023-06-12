"Riding that win like Masvidal with the knee" - Julianna Pena gets brutally roasted for booing Amanda Nunes during retirement speech

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has been subjected to a lot of criticism after she was seen booing Amanda Nunes during her retirement speech.

Amanda Nunes was in action this past weekend against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. After putting on a dominant performance and defending her bantamweight title, 'The Lioness' announced her retirement from the sport.

During Nunes' retirement speech, her two-time opponent Julianna Pena who is in attendance at the event was seen booing and hurling comments at the former two-division world champion.

Reacting to the same, fans have brutally roasted the former UFC women's bantamweight champion. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Pena's out here acting like the first fight wasn't as fluke-y as Serra vs. GSP 1"

"She's riding that win like masvidal with that knee....smh"

"Bitter? No. Delusional? Yes..She pulled a Matt Serra and got the belt. A win is a win but she won't even come close to touching Amanda's record."

"*Feels money slipping away*"

"Pena has to be the least skilled UFC champion in history. People who take a week of boxing classes have better striking than her."

Amanda Nunes reacts to Julianna Pena's comments and predicts the future of the women's 135lb division

Apart from booing her from the crowd, Julianna Pena also expressed her frustrations on Twitter where she claimed that Amanda Nunes retired because of the fear of fighting her again.

The two fought back in December 2021 at UFC 269 for the first time. On that night, Pena caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the company as she submitted Nunes in the second round. They locked horns again at UFC 277 and this time it was 'The Lioness' who prevailed on top and regained her title.

Amanda Nunes was asked to react to the comments made by 'The Venezuelan Vixen' during the post-fight press conference. She said:

"Oh my goodness, what can I say about that girl... I was supposed to beat her tonight again, you know what I mean?"

Further during the post-fight press conference, Nunes also gave her opinion on the possibility of Julianna Pena winning the UFC women's bantamweight championship again. She said:

"No I don't think so. I don't think so, Aldana, I think Aldana can beat her. You know, I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me... I don't think she's gonna be a champion. She's not ready, she's not ready to be a champion."

