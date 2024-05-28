"Right when I got out, I wanted to kill myself" - Kris Moutinho talks overcoming suicidal demons after being cut from UFC

Overnight MMA sensation Kris Moutinho recently spoke out about his life after getting released from the UFC back in 2022. At a time when he was a relatively unknown fighter, the Massachusetts native made headlines by stepping in on extremely short notice to face future UFC bantamweight kingpin 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley.

The bout took place at UFC 264, when 'Sugar' had a rocketship strapped to his back ready to fly him into superstardom. Almost every fan in the arena had no clue who Moutinho was until the bell rang and he made himself into a viral sensation.

Across three rounds, Moutinho took everything to the chin like a steel locomotive, pushing forward without much of a wince on his face. The 31-year-old fighter did better than most of O'Malley's opponents, showing tremendous heart and toughness despite the referee stopping the fight in the third round. The bout won Fight of the Night honors.

After the loss to 'Sugar', Moutinho had one more fight in the UFC but was unfortunately submitted by Guido Cannetti. This prompted the company to release him.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Moutinho detailed what his life was like after the UFC release, saying:

“Right when I got out, I wanted to kill myself... My life was … I was ready to end it. I wanted it to be over. I was done with fighting. I was in my head and everything and I didn’t want to do it. I was in the worst place I could possibly be."

Watch Kris Moutinho's full interview here:

Kris Moutinho bounces back with four straight stoppage wins, aspires to return to the UFC

Surviving a dark place in his life, Kris Moutinho knew he had to make a change. A new, healthier relationship and a move to a new gym signaled a phoenix-like resurgence for the 31-year-old. Now part of the famed New England Cartel training alongside the likes of Rob Font and Calvin Kattar, Moutinho found his footing and finished his next four bouts in regional promotions.

With a possible phone call from the UFC waiting in the wings, the Massachusetts native is eager to prove that he's more than just an iron chin (via MMA Junkie):

“I want to have my chance to get back in there and work my way back and prove to people that I’m much more than just a chin to get punched on...I can take shots. I can give shots back. I can put on wars. I want to work my way back to my chance to fight him again, if I ever get that opportunity again.”