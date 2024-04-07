"Right now you’re booked up" - Michael Bisping responds to Justin Gaethje after he criticized 'The Count' for calling for Dustin Poirier’s title shot 

Several weeks ago Justin Gaethje dismissed Michael Bisping for suggesting that Dustin Poirier had a legitimate case to be awarded the next lightweight title shot.

'The Count' discussed the possibility of Poirier earning a title shot following his superb KO win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, stating that his victory had leapfrogged him to the front of the line.

Gaethje did not take kindly to Bisping's opinion and fired back at the Brit on X.

The former middleweight champion has responded to 'The Highlight' during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. He said this:

"I was just throwing it out there. With that performance and the way that fight went down with Dustin Poirier, I see a reason why he might get that opportunity. But the main reason I said that is because Justin Gaethje is fighting a featherweight. Right now you're booked up. And Islam wants to be busy, apparently still wants to fight three times this year. "

He continued:

"If he wasn't booked to fight Max Holloway, I would say that [Makhachev vs. Poirier] doesn't make sense, Gaethje's the guy. But he's booked! Simple as that... You're fighting someone that isn't even 155er."

Watch Michael Bisping's response to Gaethje below (from 16:30):

Justin Gaethje admits he would be frustrated if Dustin Poirier was awarded the next title shot

Justin Gaethje is set to take on Max Holloway in an eagerly awaited clash at UFC 300. With Gaethje's bout scheduled for April 13, a short turnaround to face Islam Makhachev in June - should he defeat Holloway - is highly unlikely.

Two of the lightweight division's other title contenders, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, are also set to appear at UFC 300. With their fight being dubbed a "title eliminator" by UFC CEO Dana White, the winner may also struggle to be ready for June.

This has left Dustin Poirier with a seemingly clear path to lightweight gold, with Makhachev's promoter, Ali Abdelaziz, even calling for the fight following UFC 299.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Highlight' was asked if he would be "annoyed" if Poirier received the next title shot. He said this:

"I'm sure I would be annoyed"

Watch Justin Gaethje's interview below from 7:50:

