Ali Abdelaziz calls for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier in June following UFC 299, says champ already approves the fight

Dustin Poirier proved that his career is far from finished after a superb win at UFC 299, which could set up a third lightweight title shot for 'The Diamond'.

Poirier faced surging contender Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card. After facing some difficulty in the opening round, the former interim champion landed a stunning uppercut in the pocket that hurt his opponent badly before finishing the fight with consecutive right hands.

The No.3 ranked contender was the target of much doubt ahead of his clash with Saint-Denis, as many believed the 28-year-old Frenchman would be too much for him. But the Louisiana native proved those doubters wrong and could face Islam Makhachev next, according to the champion's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Before UFC 299, 'The Diamond' was captured talking to Abdelaziz about possibly facing Makhachev. Following the PPV event, the MMA manager took to X and wrote this:

"Dustin Poirier took a huge risk tonight and came out on top and looked amazing. Dustin vs @MAKHACHEVMMA in June especially since everyone else has fights. If the UFC is good with this then Islam would be game."

Dana White discusses "f***ing legend" Dustin Poirier following epic UFC 299 win

Dustin Poirier bounced back from his KO defeat to Justin Gaethje in his previous outing, at UFC 291, with a superb second-round knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 on Mar. 9.

Following his win, 'The Diamond' opened up on his decision to accept a bout with a dangerous up-and-coming contender in the shape of Saint-Denis. The No.3 ranked lightweight stated that it was his way of "honoring" MMA, by providing a surging contender with a chance to face the division's elite fighters.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media following the event, and commended the former interim champion for taking on 'God of War'. He said this:

"The fight that he took tonight, with Benoit, when the talk first started everybody was like, 'Ooh this is a bad fight for Poirier, blah blah blah.' Then Poirier came out and said 'I didn't sign [the deal] and all that.' This is the s**t that makes you a f***ing legend. These are legendary fights... That's why big stars are built in the UFC."

