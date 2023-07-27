Ringside doctors finally pass a verdict on whether transgender MMA fighters should compete against biological women

The raging debate surrounding transgender MMA fighters participating in the sport against cisgender individuals has finally received a verdict from the Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP).

In a recent consensus statement, the ARP firmly declared that they do not support transgender athlete competition against cisgender athletes in combat sports. The publication of this statement will likely influence the positions taken by athletic commissions that oversee the regulation of combat sports.

According to a report by Erik Magraken, a well-renowned Combat Sports Regulatory Lawyer, the ARP's position is grounded in concerns about genetic, anatomic, and physiologic differences between transgender MMA fighters and cisgender competitors.

They argue that these attributes create a significant mismatch in competitive dynamics. As such, they emphasize the necessity of avoiding such bouts to ensure the safety and fairness of all athletes involved. According to the statement:

"Transgender women retain significant anatomic differences and proven physiologic advantages over otherwise matched cisgender women, resulting in mismatched opponents. This increases the risk of serious injury in the cisgender women. Transgender men retain significant anatomic differences and proven physiologic disadvantages compared to otherwise matched cisgender men, resulting in mismatched opponents. This increases the risk of serious injury in transgender men."

"Matching transgender men with cisgender men, or matching transgender women with cisgender women, is a mismatch based on genetic, anatomic, and physiologic differences and must be avoided."

Check out the full statement below:

In a video posted on Twitter, Erik Magraken explained the statement in depth and how the policies are grounded in evidence to uphold the principles of safety and fairness for all athletes.

Check out the video below:

Joe Rogan lashes out at transgender MMA fighters and highlights Fallon Fox's deception

In a no-holds-barred take on the ongoing debate surrounding transgender MMA fighters, Joe Rogan, the renowned UFC commentator, held nothing back as he revealed the reason behind his outrage against Fallon Fox.

Rogan spoke candidly on the subject in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with hip-hop legend Ice Cube, shedding light on his frustration with Fox's "deception."

The controversy stems from Fox's transition from a cisgender male to a transgender female after undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Her decision to compete in women's MMA without disclosing the surgery infuriated Rogan, who argued that her physical advantages, including higher bone density and muscle mass, posed an unfair advantage against cisgender female fighters.

Rogan stated:

"The one that drove me the craziest was the MMA fighter [Fallon Fox]. Because that person became a woman for two years, and then started competing as a woman, and not telling them, and saying that it was a medical issue. [Saying] that I don't have to disclose a medical condition. Like, no, no, no, no, no. That's not what that is. If that person said that they were a woman and competed against women, that's deception. That's a f***ing lie."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on transgender MMA fighters below (3:40):