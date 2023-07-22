“RIP Jon Jones” - Tom Aspinall's demolition of Marcin Tybura sends shockwaves through UFC heavyweight division

Tom Aspinall secured a first-round TKO victory over Marcin Tybura in the main event at UFC London.

One year after suffering a knee injury during a 15-second bout with Curtis Blaydes at the O2 Arena, Aspinall made a grand return to the venue for another main event. This time, things played out in a completely different manner as the 30-year-old Englishman defeated Tybura via TKO at 1:13 of the first round.

He gets the finish in the first round! pic.twitter.com/TtKd6uUR3f EASY WORK for @AspinallMMAHe gets the finish in the first round! #UFCLondon

Aspinall wasted no time showing his strength by hurting Tybura with a thunderous head kick early on. He then delivered a stunning straight right hand that sent 'Tybur' to the canvas. Swiftly capitalizing on the opportunity, Aspinall delivered a flurry of ground strikes, leading to the stoppage.

The MMA community was abuzz with excitement following Tom Aspinall's dominant performance.

One fan wrote:

"Made it look easy, that’s for sure."

Another wrote:

"Now THAT is a guy who deserves ALL the hype."

While another fan asserted that Aspinall will present a formidable challenger against UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones:

"Rip Jon Jones."

Check out some more reactions below:

"He moves like a welterweight, CRAZY."

"Tom bringing the excitement heavyweight needs."

"Future goat. Insane."

"Holy fu*k he is so good."

What's next for Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall's spectacular victory over Marcin Tybura has undoubtedly made a resounding impact on the entire UFC heavyweight division.

During the post-fight octagon interview, Aspinall confidently shared his future aspirations, expressing his desire to take on the winner of the Ciryl Gane vs. Segei Spivac bout:

"It's been a really tough year for me. I wasn't myself, I wasn't myself last year. I'm not gonna say I'm back because I'm different. I'm gonna go all the way."

He added:

I'll tell you exactly what I'm going to do. I'm going to Paris and sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs. Segei Spivac I'm going to beat the winner and then I'm going to fight Jon Jones.

Check out Aspinall's comments below: