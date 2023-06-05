The UFC is returning to Paris for just the second time ever, after announcing a fight night event in the French capital.

The city of lights will play host to the event at Accor Arena. Despite having a number of French fighters in the organization, there haven't been many events in France because the sport was illegal till 2020. The first UFC event in Paris was headlined by Ciryl Gane, a La Roche-sur-Yon native. He took on the Australian slugger Tai Tuivasa in the main event.

The fight was a slugfest with both fighters giving it their all in the octagon. Gane ended up securing the victory in tremendous fashion with a knockout that sent Tuivasa buckling to the floor. The first-ever UFC event in Paris was a great success with over 15,000 in attendance, raking in millions in revenue from the arena tickets itself.

With the announcement of the latest event, fans are calling for Ciryl Gane to headline the event yet again owing to his previous success. Fresh off a loss against Jon Jones, Gane is looking to get back to winning ways and reassert his position in the heavyweight division. Another fighter who fans are calling on to headline the event is Manon Fiorot.

Fiorot is on a five-fight winning streak and is ranked #2 in the women's flyweight division.

Ariel Helwani claims that UFC president Dana White is trying to get Jon Jones to fight Tyson Fury

Following UFC Vegas 74, Dana White made an offer to Tyson Fury in the press conference to find out who really was the 'baddest man on the planet'. He offered to set up a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury in the UFC. On the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani claims that this is all a ploy to not let Francis Ngannou fight Fury:

"He is trying to take away something from Francis Ngannou, that's it," said Helwani. "You notice when he's talking about baddest man on the planet, he never brings up Francis Ngannou. Francis Ngannou does not exist anymore, it's Jon Jones and the other baddest man on the planet is Tyson Fury and so he wants to bring them together. Why? because Francis can't fight Jon Jones, but he could fight Tyson Fury."

Ariel Helwani believes that no matter how far-fetched it sounds, he believes Dana White is doing everything in his power to make sure Francis Ngannou doesn't get his coveted fight against Tyson Fury after leaving the UFC.

#TheMMAHour Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White's UFC Vegas 74 Post Fight Press Conference comments. Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White's UFC Vegas 74 Post Fight Press Conference comments.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/RYQo5hsdiY

