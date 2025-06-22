"Rip MMA" - Fans furious over Dana White's update on UFC's feeder program's future amid looming broadcast deal

The UFC's feeder program, Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), will receive a boost as a result of the promotion's new broadcast deal, according to UFC CEO White. The broadcasting rights for the UFC are currently available, with four networks reportedly in bidding wars to host MMA's greatest show.

However, news of potentially more regular DWCS shows has not been welcomed by fans. The DWCS platform grants aspiring MMA fighters the chance to be signed by the UFC. Whilst the existence of the program is vital to the UFC's roster, the fight cards are hosted in a crowdless Apex Center, a venue that has become thoroughly despised by MMA fans.

Following UFC Baku, held on June 21, White appeared infront of the media. He discussed the upcoming broadcast deal that will be agreed later this year, saying this:

"Not to mention the fact that as we go into our new TV rights deal, we're probably going to end up doing double the amount of Contender Series fights than we do now. Listen, stay active. Keep winning. Fight notable people so you can get noticed, and you will definitely make it to the Contender Series."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

One fan reacted by predicting that the news would be the beginning of the end for MMA, as they wrote:

"Brutal. Rip MMA."

Another fan claimed that the increase in DWCS shows was due to the UFC's mishandling of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show. They wrote:

"Shouldn't have ruined TUF [The Ultimate Fighter]. He's finally noticed there's no young prospects coming through."

More fans wrote:

"UFC is past its prime"

"Just pay your fighters more. Is that too much to ask?"

See more fan reactions below:

Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall as the new undisputed heavyweight champion

Following UFC Baku, Dana White appeared infront of the media and shared several major announcements. He confirmed that Jon Jones had retired from MMA, and in doing so he relinquished the heavyweight title he held.

White added that interim champion Tom Aspinall had been promoted to the full, undisputed heavyweight champion. His comments were uploaded to X by the official UFC page, where he said:

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired, Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

