Israel Adesanya has taken a proactive stance on the pressing issue of rising inflation, using it as a catalyst to champion enhanced bonus pay in the UFC.

The UFC's bonus pay structure has remained unchanged since 2012, adhering to the traditional framework of awarding bonuses for 'Fight of the Night,' 'Submission of the Night,' and 'Knockout of the Night.'

Historically, these bonuses varied in value, ranging from $20,000 to a substantial $120,000. However, in a significant decision made in 2012, the organization standardized all bonuses at $50,000.

During his recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the UFC middleweight champion engaged in a conversation about fighter pay and bonuses. 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"My knockouts alone are worth $50,000 U.S. alone. That’s knockouts, alone. Like a bonus. I’ve said this, the UFC, sometimes they bump it up to $100,000 for certain cards. UFC 200 or UFC 100 they did, bonuses were $100,000. When I knock someone out, I normally get a bonus. So my knockouts are worth $50,000 US."

As the conversation progressed, Israel Adesanya made an observation regarding the recent merger between UFC and WWE:

"They can go up, UFC and WWE merger, a $21.4 billion company? I’m like, they can go up. It’s been a few years. Like hey, inflation has been going up, the bonuses got to go up, that’s how I feel. Well, I’ve told them this, I’ve said this publicly, it’s not crazy.”

Israel Adesanya responds to rumors of a gay relationship with his manager

Israel Adesanya responded to the swirling rumors that suggested a romantic relationship between himself and his manager, Tim Simpson.

Taking a firm stance, Adesanya confronted the speculations head-on, regarding his sexuality and any alleged personal involvement with his manager.

The UFC middleweight champion remarked:

"I'm the kind of guy that is very good with men. Doesn't matter if we have a feminine or masculine side, I'm such a wolf . This is why a lot of people think I'm gay, they literally think I'm gay. People are like 'I've seen them in a cage all the time, they always hugging and sh*t, must be his sugar daddy.' I don't have to act tough, just google me."

