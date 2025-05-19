Rising star Maurice Abevi hopes to have Georges St-Pierre as a guest on his podcast: “I could learn a lot from his mentality”

ONE lightweight MMA rising star, Maurice Abevi, has been dabbling in podcasting whenever he's not fighting in the Circle.

The dynamic Swiss athlete has been showcasing his personality more through his own show, 'The Abevi Podcast,' which he uses to document his new life in Thailand.

Abevi has also had a slew of interesting guests, but there's still one MMA legend that he wants to sit down with the most.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old shared that his idol and mixed martial arts royalty, Georges St-Pierre, is on top of his wishlist.

“I’d love to have Georges St-Pierre on my podcast. His championship mindset and everything he conquered in the sport. I’d love to sit down and hear his story first-hand and pick his brain. I’m sure I could learn a lot from him and his mentality. He’s big into meditation and mentality, too.”

It's not hard to see Maurice Abevi's fascination for 'GSP'. The Canadian icon is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats.

A promising star like Abevi will indeed benefit from a simple sit-down with St-Pierre.

Maurice Abevi seeks to enter contender status by beating Alibeg Rasulov

After falling short in his ONE debut, Maurice Abevi has racked up three straight victories, including a one-round beatdown of highly-touted Samat Mamedov at ONE 170 last January.

The Phuket Grappling Academy and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate can soon break into the world title contention if he can take out the last man to compete for the ONE lightweight MMA world title.

Abevi will lock horns with former 170-pound world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov in a pivotal lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full event will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

