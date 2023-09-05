Robbery at Ciryl Gane's house during UFC Paris may have been an inside job, says a close source

Ciryl Gane triumphed over Sergey Spivak on home soil in the headline bout of the UFC Paris card this past Saturday. The Frenchman scored a second-round TKO over a streaking wrestler that some had pegged to beat him due to his perceived weakness in grappling.

However, while 'Bon Gamin' enjoyed success in front of a crowd filled with his own countrymen, the past fruits of his labor were being taken from him, as his home was burgled during UFC Paris. The items stolen reportedly totaled over $166,000, including a Rolex watch and jewelry.

In even more unfortunate news, a report from French newspaper Le Parisian has revealed that a member of Ciryl Gane's own entourage may have masterminded the robbery.

The report includes a quote from a "close source" to the case, who speculated that someone close to the fighter may have informed the thieves of Gane's schedule to facilitate the burglary.

With the investigation still in its infancy, there is little information regarding any other details. Unfortunately, Ciryl Gane isn't the only UFC fighter to have been the victim of a home robbery. In fact, the man whom he recently lost to, Jon Jones, has faced a similar situation in the past.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion once chased a burglar from his property after the thief entered his garage and attempted to steal one of his vehicles. Armed with a shotgun, Jones gave chase to the suspect, with the incident captured by a security camera.

UFC president Dana White also recently dealt with a failed burglary, as his vacation home in Maine was targeted by a man who has since been arrested and identified as Brady Cooper.

What did Ciryl Gane say in response to Tom Aspinall's callout?

In late July, Tom Aspinall made an emphatic return from injury by dispatching Marcin Tybura with supreme ease via first-round TKO.

In his post-fight interview, he outlined his plan to challenge the winner of the Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak fight en route to ultimately dethroning Jon Jones as the division's champion.

However, after winning this past Saturday, Gane didn't single out Aspinall, instead implying that he is unwilling to fight down the rankings as he is aiming for the title.

This, however, left many fans scratching their heads, given that Gane has already failed in two title fights and is in need of a few more wins to secure a third shot.