Robbie Lawler credits Ian Garry and other up-and-comers for keeping him 'on his toes' 

Robbie Lawler admires Ian Garry and the rest of the up-and-coming crop of young UFC talent.

Lawler, of course, is an old-school fighter through and through in that he does all his talking with his fists inside the octagon. In comparison, many young fighters like 'The Future' have utilized trash talk and social media feuds as tools for self-promotion.

While his approach to fighting contrasts with the ways of the up-and-coming batch of UFC fighters, Lawler pointed out that he has no issues with the new generation. During an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, the former UFC welterweight champion said:

"It's really good. I mean, [Ian Garry is] an exciting guy. He likes to be out here in front of you guys and talk and put on a show, but he can fight too. I think he enjoys himself and if he'd ask me for help, I'll help him. I'm learning from these young guys and try to teach them as much as possible. But it's nice coming to see these up-and-comers make sure I'm on my toes and getting better too."

Robbie Lawler on working with younger fighters

Robbie Lawler is one of the veteran leaders of the team at Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

As one of the most accomplished veterans in the gym, the former welterweight champion has taken up a mentorship role with many of the young fighters including Garry, Brendan Allen, and Andre Fialho.

Speaking about his relationship with the young prospects of Sandford MMA, Lawler told UFC.com:

"Being around these up-and-comers, these guys that are pushing themselves to be the best, that definitely helps me. Seeing young, hungry guys getting after it, I’m trying to give as much as possible to those guys because at one point in time I was the young kid trying to figure it out, trying to get where I am today. I feel like it’s an obligation and something I want to do, giving back to these young fighters trying to do great things."

On Saturday, Lawler will have to focus on his own competitive career. The 40-year-old will be looking to secure his 30th career win against fellow cage veteran Bryan Barberena.

