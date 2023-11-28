"Robert or Jared" - UFC middleweight on the rise seeks top-5 challenge to propel himself into title mix

The UFC middleweight division appears to be the most wide open it has been in years for contenders looking to make a title run. No.8-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen recently shared that he is looking to face a top-five opponent as a way of working his way into the title picture.

Speaking to John Morgan of The MMA Road Show, 'All In' stated:

"It's only top five because that's the only thing that's going to get me a title shot after. I've defended my spot, now, twice in a row. Coming up, I think I'm one of the only guys that has had to defend their spot two times in a row as a young, upcoming guy. For me, it's either [Robert] Whittaker, who's said my name, apparently, on his podcast or something, and [Jared] Cannonier and worst case scenario, we'll try to fight Marvin [Vettori]."

He continued:

"Marvin had his chance, he's made every excuse and now he's calling out this pirate dude or whatever [Sharaputdin Magomedov]. I ain't worried about him. He knows he could have got his a** whooped on the last one. For me, it's, I feel like, Robert or Jared. I think those are the two names that make sense and realistically, I think I beat either one of them, especially finish either one of them and there's no reason I don't get a title shot after."

Check out Brendan Allen's comments on fighting a top-five UFC middleweight below:

Allen added that the UFC needs someone young and new in middleweight title contention. He noted that he would be open to fighting again as soon as March or April. The No.8-ranked middleweight is currently on a six-fight win streak, picking up submission finishes in five of those bouts.

UFC middleweight previously called for a title eliminator bout at UFC 300

While Brendan Allen has clarified that he would like to face Robert Whittaker or Jared Cannonier next, he previously shared that he would like to compete in a UFC middleweight title eliminator at UFC 300. Speaking at his UFC Fight Night 232 post-fight press conference, the No.8-ranked middleweight stated:

"Whoever Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell], and Dana [White] say, that's who we're fighting. Whoever they say that 'if you win this, you're guaranteed a title shot', that's who I'm fighting. Name doesn't matter. I've worked my a** off to get here... Come April or hopefully around that time, hopefully UFC 300, I'm coming. 2024 'And New!' I still stand by that."

Check out Brendan Allen's comments on fighting in a UFC middleweight title eliminator at UFC 300 below:

It remains unclear if Allen will get the opportunity to fight at UFC 300 or if his next bout will be a title eliminator. He is coming off of a third-round submission victory over Paul Craig in his last bout.