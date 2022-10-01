Roberto Soldic first ONE Championship fight announced against Murad Ramazanov on December 3

In August, former KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldic announced that he had signed with ONE Championship. Fans immediately began to speculate as to when they would see the Croatian superstar make his first appearance inside the circle.

During the broadcast of ONE on Prime Video 2 on Friday evening, the promotion announced that Roberto Soldic will make his promotional debut against undefeated Russian behemoth Murad Ramazanov. The two will square off on December 2 (US primetime) when ONE returns to the Philippines for the first time in two years.

Sitting at 11-0 in his professional career, Ramazanov entered ONE Championship in early 2020. He has scored three straight wins against Bae Myung Ho, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, and former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, but will face the toughest test of his MMA career when he meets ‘Robocop’ in Manila.

Roberto Soldic enters the promotion with 20 career victories, including a staggering 17 by way of knockout. Primarily fighting for Polish promotion KSW, Soldic captured the organization’s welterweight and middleweight world titles before seeking greener pastures and greater competition. He’ll get just that with the Asian MMA organization that delivers high-octane action and is home to the very best strikers and grapplers in all of combat sports.

Roberto Soldic on why he chose to bring his talents to ONE Championship

As one of the hottest free agents to hit the market in years, Roberto Soldic had his pick of places to call home. After fielding multiple offers, the Croatian sensation determined that ONE Championship is the place to go when you want to test yourself against the best in the world across multiple martial arts.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Soldic revealed his desire to compete in multiple sports, and the only place where you can do that on a global stage is ONE Championship. He stated:

“When I finished the KSW contract, I had so many [offers], including UFC, ONE Championship, and I chose ONE Championship for sure because it’s the biggest martial arts [organization] in the world. They give me opportunity to take all the belts – kickboxing world champion, Muay Thai world champion, MMA world champion, also boxing world champion. I want to create something for my people, my own legacy, so I chose ONE Championship for sure.”

Watch Soldic on The MMA Hour below:

