Robert Whittaker channels Muhammad Ali in recent post while recovering from injury 

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has given fans an update on his road to recovery.

The Australian announced in April that he had been forced to withdraw from his bout with Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 through injury. Refusing to give details of the nature or severity of the injury, 'The Reaper' is now channeling his inner Muhammad Ali as he looks to return to full fitness.

In a post on Twitter, Whittaker wrote:

"'The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses, behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.' - Muhammad Ali"

Widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali's famous quote is often used with an image of Ali running, referring to the work a fighter must do outside of the ring or, in Whittaker's case, the cage.

Ali believed that to be a champion in the ring, you must put in the work that the public can't see, such as in the gym or your training. That is the difference between a fighter and a champion.

Fans of Whittaker will be excited to see the fighter looking determined on his journey of recovery. Channeling the words of Muhammad Ali is sure to be a motivation for the fighter to return as soon as possible.

Having previously been the middleweight champion, 'The Reaper' remains the No.1-ranked middleweight in the division. Robert Whittaker will be hoping a rescheduled fight with Marvin Vettori is the next step on his way back to becoming champion.

Robert Whittaker believes withdrawing from his fight with Marvin Vettori was out of respect

Robert Whittaker firmly believes that his decision to withdraw from the fight with Marvin Vettori was the most respectful thing he could do.

'The Reaper', who spoke to Submission Radio after announcing his withdrawal, knew it was the right decision because 'The Italian Dream' is a top competitor.

"It's not like Vettori's a chump. I would think it's like the ultimate show of respect that I don't want to fight Vettori at anything less than 100%. He's only lost to the same dude I have. He's top of the food chain."

The No.1-ranked middleweight and No.14 in the pound-for-pound rankings, Whittaker has only lost twice in the UFC in eight years, both times to current champion Israel Adesanya.

The Australian thinks his best chance of beating Vettori is when they're both in peak physical condition and believes the Italian would think the same.

Whittaker has refused to give exact details on his injury but is expected to return to the octagon this year. The fight between the two middleweights is expected to be rescheduled upon Whittaker's return to full fitness.

Watch Robert Whittaker on Submission Radio here:

