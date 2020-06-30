Robert Whittaker claims he hasn't fought like himself since his first fight against Yoel Romero

Robert Whittaker will be returning to action at the UFC Fight Island against Darren Till.

'The Reaper' reveals the fight where he last fought like himself.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and in his path to the top of the 185-lb division, 'The Reaper' had two outstanding fights against Yoel Romero.

In their first collision at UFC 213, Whittaker defeated Romero in order to win the interim UFC Middleweight Championship, however, while speaking to Submission Radio recently, the former champ claimed that he hasn't fought like himself ever since that victory over 'The Soldier of God'. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“Probably Romero one. Romero two a little bit, but I was kind of getting a little bit stiff and pent up. And certainly not in the last fight [with Adesanya]. It is what it is.”- said Whittaker on when he was asked when he last fought like himself.

Since his first collision against Romero, Robert Whittaker has fought twice, defending his Middleweight Title over the former at UFC 225 and eventually losing the belt to Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion will be returning at the UFC Fight Island, as he prepares himself for a clash against Darren Till, who has competed in the 185-lb division on just one occasion so far, defeating Kelvin Gastelum in his division debut at UFC 244.

When will Robert Whittaker and Darren Till meet in the Octagon?

Robert Whittaker also briefly spoke on his upcoming clash against Till, claiming that he's ready and willing to make the latter's life "hell" when they cross paths in the Octagon on 25th July. The former Middleweight Champ seems determined to put on a solid performance once he takes to the Octagon once again, as, for Darren Till, a win over Robert Whittaker would put him in a firm position in the division.

However, one man who has been gunning for Till is non-other than Mike Perry, who wants to train with Yoel Romero himself in order to prepare for his ultimate clash against 'The Gorilla'.