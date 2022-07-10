"He looks like a very hard person to beat at the moment" - Robert Whittaker predicts winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards clash

Robert Whittaker has put forth his prediction for Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title matchup against Leon Edwards. In an edition of MMA Pros Pick with James Lynch, Whittaker suggested that Usman is likely to defeat Edwards in their upcoming fight.

Their first fight witnessed Usman put on a wrestling clinic and outpoint Edwards en route to a unanimous decision win in December 2015. Back then, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was regarded as a grappling specialist, whereas Edwards was primarily viewed as a striker. Both Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have evolved into considerably well-rounded MMA competitors in the years since then.

Addressing the highly-anticipated Usman-Edwards rematch, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whitaker picked Usman to beat ‘Rocky’ again. Whittaker stated:

“Probably [Kamaru] Usman. He’s just tough. He looks like a very hard person to beat at the moment. He looks unstoppable.”

Watch Whittaker address the topic at 0:08 in the video below:

Earlier this year, Michael Bisping opined that Whittaker ought to return to welterweight to provide Usman with a fresh challenge in the the New Zealand-born fighter's former weight class.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping noted that Whittaker has lost twice to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Bisping added:

“He [Whittaker] just can't beat Adesanya. Going back down to welterweight, yeah? Usman needs fresh meat. I think Whittaker and Usman match up very well, and that would sell massively. That would be a great fight."

Kamaru Usman outlines his plan to make Leon Edwards quit at UFC 278

It appears that Whittaker is unlikely to return to welterweight as he faces Marvin Vettori in a middleweight matchup at UFC Paris on September 3rd. Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20th.

Ahead of their second showdown, Edwards acknowledged the improvements Usman’s made in his striking. Nevertheless, ‘Rocky’ warned that Usman would be unwise to stand with him as he’s a far superior striker.

In an interview with MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Kamaru Usman fired back at the Brit. Indicating that he’ll gladly refrain from striking with Edwards, Usman warned that he’d rather wrestle and beat up ‘Rocky’ on the mat. Vowing to make Edwards quit, Usman said:

“Yeah, [Edwards] said that if I step in there with him, I won’t be striking the way that I am now. So, I’ll oblige. I give it to you. I will not strike. I am coming in to wrestle. I’m going to take him down. I’m going to beat on his face until he quits."

Watch Usman’s assessment in the video below:

