Robert Whittaker eager to see Leon Edwards rebound against Sean Brady, compares him to Belal Muhammad: "Very curious to see Edwards comeback"

Robert Whittaker recently expressed his curiosity about witnessing how Leon Edwards fares in his next fight against Sean Brady. Whittaker also highlighted that Edwards' upcoming rival has a similar fighting style as his previous opponent.

Whittaker is currently going through a bittersweet phase in his UFC career, with three victories and two defeats in his last five outings. His previous fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 subjected him to a devastating first-round loss via submission.

Apart from being one of the most renowned UFC middleweights himself, Whittaker also expresses his views about various other UFC affairs on the MMArcade podcast. 'The Reaper' delved into a discussion about Edwards' upcoming fight against Sean Brady on March 2022 in the latest episode of his podcast.

Apart from expressing his interest in Edwards's comeback fight, Whittaker also mentioned how the former UFC welterweight champ looked "bad" in his previous encounter against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. 'Rocky's' unanimous decision defeat in it took away his UFC welterweight gold as well.

Whittaker also highlighted the similarity between the fighting styles of Brady and Muhammad, mentioning that Edwards' opponent would probably follow a "box-wrestling" approach. He said:

"I’m very curious to see Edwards’ comeback. He looked bad in his last fight [at UFC 304]. So, I’m very curious to see how he does against Sean Brady. Brady, you know, there are similarities with [between] him and Belal’s fight styles. We know how Sean’s approaching this fight - box-wrestling. [I want to see] what does Edwards look like against this game [style] the second time?"

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments from the 20:31 mark on this link:

Robert Whittaker is more excited about UFC 313's co-main event than the headliner

Robert Whittaker also talked about the fight card and various other matters related to the upcoming UFC 313 scheduled for March 8. The event is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with a Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev encounter as the co-main event of the night.

The MMA community is waiting for the event eagerly to witness the stoic mode of Alex Pereira inside the octagon once more after UFC 307. However, in the aforementioned MMArcade episode, Whittaker stated that he feels more excited about the Gaethje vs. Fiziev co-main event of UFC 313 than its headliner. The Australian middleweight said:

"I'm so excited. I think I'm more excited for this [Gaethje vs. Fiziev] fight [than the main event set to feature Pereira vs. Ankalaev]." (14:08 onwards in the aforementioned video)

