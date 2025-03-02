"I think this fight excites me the most" - Robert Whittaker claims Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 was the perfect fight to make

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has shared his take on the co-main event of UFC 313 featuring Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje was originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker. However, 'The Hangman' had to withdraw recently because of a hand injury while training.

Previously, at UFC 286, Fiziev locked horns with 'The Highlight' and lost by majority decision.

Recently, Whittaker appeared on the MMArcade Podcast and talked about how the co-main event of UFC 313 excites him more than the pay-per-view's headliner featuring Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. He said:

"This matchup excites me more than any other potential matchup. Like Gaethje-Poirier, would that have made me as excited? I don’t know if it would have. Gaethje, Max would have that made me, nah I don’t think so."

Whittaker added:

"I think this fight excites me the most. I would go as far as to say I think I'm more excited for this than the main event."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments from 15:45 mark on this link:

Notably, Whittaker has backed 'The Highlight' to win at UFC 313. Nevertheless, he is also interested in seeing how Fiziev enters the octagon in the rematch, makes the most out of his kicks, and learns from the bout that he lost.

'The Reaper' also disclosed that, as a fan of both Gaethje and Hooker he would not have liked them clash and get injured in the process because of their explosive fight style.

Justin Gaethje reveals the one thing that could make him retire

At UFC 300, Max Holloway knocked Justin Gaethje out in the final seconds of the last frame. In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Gaethje was asked if he considered retiring after losing to Holloway.

'The Highlight' replied with:

"No, no. I ain't going out like that. If it happens again I’m sure it’ll be it."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:40):

Gaethje reviewed how the human body needs rest and following his knockout defeat, he has taken ample time to recover and is now ready to fight again at UFC 313.

