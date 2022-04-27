"Some people haven't caught up" - Robert Whittaker hilariously explains why "fight anywhere, anytime" mentality doesn't work in UFC

Robert Whittaker has joked that some fans need to catch up and understand that fighting has evolved. The mentality of fighting whenever and wherever possible no longer fits in today’s society and the UFC's landscape.

MMA fighting is now considered an elite sport that requires years of training and preparation. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker said:

"We're professionals at the highest level. Everything I try to do needs to be professional, 100%. All of the time."

The Aussie was also asked about the injury that led to him to withdraw from his fight with Marvin Vettori. 'The Reaper' admitted he was suffering with anxiety when he had to break the news. The decision to pull out was disappointing to some fans. However, Whittaker joked that fans who had a problem with his call needed to catch up:

"Where fighting originated from, to where it is today is a big gap. I feel like some people haven't caught up. It isn't about 'I'll fight anywhere, anytime' anymore because the dudes that do that aren't in the UFC bro, they're in your local pub."

Whittaker is still as motivated as ever to fight Vettori and is hoping that his latest setback hasn't prevented the fight from ever happening. 'The Reaper' considers the Italian to be a top opponent and says he must be in peak physical condition to beat him.

Watch the full interview with Robert Whittaker on Submission Radio here:

Robert Whittaker on Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

In the same interview, Robert Whittaker gave his insight into the potential matchup between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. He has fought both men, beating 'The Killa Gorilla' and losing to 'The Last Stylebender'. So, Whittaker is perhaps the best person to give his thoughts on the matchup. Here's what he said of the expected clash:

"I think Jared's definitely got a chance. He's an absolute killer and you can see in the fights that he's been in that he's the type of guy that'll go out on his shield. That's a dangerous guy."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Jared Cannonier: Israel Adesanya will have to change approach against me, ‘not going to be style-bending’ mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/04/ufc-ne… Jared Cannonier: Israel Adesanya will have to change approach against me, ‘not going to be style-bending’ mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/04/ufc-ne…

Adesanya has been looking to fight Cannonier for a while now. Whittaker feels that the champion will have a gameplan and style that will frustrate the American. 'The Reaper' also explained that he was able to rely on his jab to maintain the range when he defeated Cannonier.

No date has been set for the middleweight clash yet. However, fans and Robert Whittaker are sure to have their eyes peeled if the two men face off in the octagon.

