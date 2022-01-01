Robert Whittaker is not a fan of training through Christmas and New Years

Robert Whittaker is gearing up to take on Israel Adesanya in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 271. While both fighters are working hard ahead of their massive middleweight showdown, Whittaker doesn't seem to be a fan of training through Christmas and New Years.

Wishing his fans and followers a happy New Year, here's what Robert Whittaker wrote on Twitter:

"Haven’t had a training camp through Chrissy and New Years for a while….don’t love it lol happy eve and new year guys let’s finish this year strong and go into next year stronger."

Israel Adesanya captured the UFC middleweight title with an impressive knockout win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019. Since suffering the loss, 'The Reaper' has gone on a three-fight winning streak in the promotion and plans to dethrone the champion when the two go toe-to-toe at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Israel Adesanya issues Robert Whittaker a warning ahead of their rematch

While Robert Whittaker may not be in a mood to train during the holidays, 'The Last Stylebender' just gave the former middleweight champion a reason to make the most of his training camp.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Eat, sleep, train, repeat…

It’s a plan that can’t be beat!!

This will be worse than the first time.



Israel Adesanya has been sharing videos of himself training for the upcoming fight with Robert Whittaker and appears highly motivated.

After their first meeting, Robert Whittaker admitted he got too emotional in the lead-up to their fight. The reigning champion appreciates Whittaker acknowledging the same.

For the very same reason, Adesanya isn't underestimating his opponent going into the rematch. Here's what 'The Last Stylebender' said in his latest UFC 271 Fight Camp video:

“ I mean the motivation for me is just that he’s not making excuses like Vettori or Costa. He’s accepted his loss. He finally admitted that I was in his head, and he was emotional, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you finally admitted what I was saying this whole f**king time,’ so that makes me take him seriously. He’s motivated. That gets me up in the morning to shut him up again worse than the first time. That’s what gets me motivated.”

You can watch Israel Adesanya's full UFC 271 Fight Camp video below:

