"I did everything I could to get it right" - Robert Whittaker gives his reason for pulling out of Marvin Vettori fight 

Robert Whittaker apologized to his fans after announcing that he's pulling out of his scheduled bout with fellow middleweight contender Marvin Vettori at UFC 275.

The former 185-pound champion revealed that he suffered an injury during training camp, although he didn't disclose details about it. In a lengthy Instagram post, Whittaker wrote:

"Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I’m not going to be able to compete in June. I did everything I could to get it right but its just not healing in time. All this means is that I’ll be competing a couple months later. When I get in that octagon next I’ll be better than ever."

Fortunately, it appears that his injury isn't serious as he has vowed to compete "a couple months later."

Whittaker was last seen in action during a championship rematch against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 in February. Although 'The Reaper' fell short in reclaiming divisional gold, many were convinced he deserved the nod over 'The Last Stylebender'.

That being the case, Whittaker has remained in the title picture despite being 0-2 against the reigning titleholder. He also vowed to claw his way back into a trilogy with Adesanya by eliminating other title contenders. However, his quest will have to wait as he recovers from his injury.

In Robert Whittaker's absence, Marvin Vettori eyes Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev

Marvin Vettori was left without an opponent with Robert Whittaker out of the equation. In light of the situation, 'The Italian Dream' suggested Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev as potential replacements.

Vettori called out the pair of training partners on Twitter as he's apparently hoping to still compete on the UFC 275 card. The No.3-ranked UFC middleweight wrote:

"We’re back at this. I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite"

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

However, Vettori's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that his client isn't likely to remain on the UFC 275 fight card, per ESPN MMA.

