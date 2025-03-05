Robert Whittaker issues bold prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313, shares crucial advice for title challenger

Robert Whittaker recently gave his take on the upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev title fight at UFC 313, predicting the winner. In addition, Whittaker outlined what Ankalaev needed to do to win.

Ankalaev is set to challenge Pereira for the light heavyweight title this weekend in the main event of UFC 313, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker expressed his thoughts on the highly anticipated title matchup and offered some advice to Ankalaev. If the Russian wishes to defeat Pereira, he should quickly take the fight to the ground by displaying his wrestling prowess, according to 'The Reaper':

''If I’m coaching Ankalaev, I want him dropping to both knees and shooting from across the cage. I want him like, army crawling to Pereira’s ankles. We’re blanketing him for 25 minutes... Because you see every standup fight Pereira is in, every single one of them, even when he’s hurt, even when he’s getting hit like when he was with Rountree. He’s just comfortable there. He will stay there. He’ll be there till the crowds leave. Like he’s so comfortable and confident in that position, in that dynamic of fighting, that it’s silly to fight him there.''

Despite the threat Ankalaev brings to Pereira, Whittaker chose the Brazilian superstar as his winner, saying:

''I’m going to go Pereira. Like I said, if Ankalaev doesn’t drop levels with him in the first three minutes, I don’t think he makes it out of the first round. I don’t want to be striking with that guy, period. He hits like a truck. He’s very comfortable and confident standing. So, yeah, you have to get him on his back in that first round.… Pereira brings a definite X element into the game.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full video below:

Magomed Ankalaev agrees to a rematch with Alex Pereira if the former wins at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev will look to dethrone Alex Pereira this Saturday at UFC 313 and become the new undisputed champion.

Before their title fight, combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds shared Ankalaev's remarks about a possible rematch with Pereira, which he agreed to (via The Mac Life):

''I've never said no to rematches... If it comes to me, and I'm the one who decides whether he gets the opportunity for a rematch right away, of course I'll say yes."

