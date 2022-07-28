Robert Whittaker jokingly pitches Francis Ngannou as Alexander Volkanovski's next opponent

Robert Whittaker has hilariously suggested that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be a good fit for Alexander Volkanovski's next fight.

In a recent interview with Mainevent, the champion talked about facing a 'clear' number one option next, saying:

"Give me a guy that's gonna be number one, the one that everyone is screaming their name."

Whittaker quickly intervened, hilariously pitching the UFC heavyweight champion as a possible opponent, while Volkanovski also mentioned former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo, who he's gone back and forth with in recent times.

Alexander Volkanovski is on an unbelievable 12-0 run in the featherweight division. Having defended the belt four times, the Australian is aiming for a move to 155lbs in the pursuit of champ-champ status. Volkanovski is currently recovering from a broken hand he suffered in his last fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Watch Robert Whittaker talk about Volkanovski's future plans below:

Alexander Volkanovski hoping to be on standby for UFC 280 lightweight title clash

The featherweight champion recently revealed that he would be willing to step in for the fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 should something prevent either man from making it to the cage in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Alexander Volkanovski reiterated his ambitions to become a double champion, suggesting that it could come as soon as October should either Oliveira or Makhachev withdraw.

"So If I'm fit enough, do I stand by and be ready [for UFC 280] just in case someone gets injured, which I've got a feeling someone will? Go and stand by so no one can take that opportunity away from me?... We'll see if it's doable and I might be making that trip to Abu Dhabi."

After defeating Holloway for the third time, it is no surprise that Alexander 'The Great' is looking for a new challenge. Stepping up a weight class to face tougher competition would certainly provide him with that.

