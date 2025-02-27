Robert Whittaker makes his feelings known on Sean Strickland’s trash talk: "It's crude"

Robert Whittaker isn't a fan of fellow former champion Sean Strickland's trash-talking skills.

'The Reaper' recently made an appearance on Submission Radio, where he was asked for his opinion on Strickland's antics with the mic. Whittaker argued that there used to be a certain skill involved in the act of trash talk, but the same is not the case with 'Tarzan'.

The Australian said:

"I feel like trash talk has lost its skill, its finesse. You know what I mean? I feel like there used to be more skill involved. There used to be more thought involved. There used to be more finesse involved. Whereas now, he's kind of just saying anything that comes to mind. It's crude, it doesn't pair well with everything else that he's saying. Sometimes, it's off-topic. It's a skill, trash-talking is a skill."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (6:50):

Robert Whittaker wants to fight Sean Strickland next

Robert Whittaker believes that sharing the octagon with Sean Strickland next would make the most sense for him. The Australian recently chatted with Anthony Smith on the On Paper Podcast, where he spoke about his future plans in the UFC.

Whittaker claimed that Strickland would be a suitable opponent for his next fight. 'The Reaper' added that although Strickland is tough and has a unique style, he has confidence in his own skills inside the octagon. He said:

"I think Strickland makes a good argument to have. Because I feel like we've both been in that sort of pond for a while circling each other. I feel like for whatever reason, we haven't been matched up but we've both been in proximity for a while and it's most likely the fight to make. I'm excited about that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious. I find it exciting to try to work out. He's a tough dude but I'm really, really proud of my skill set and confident in my skill set."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (1:05:55):

