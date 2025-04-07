Robert Whittaker poses “million-dollar question” about Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314 

Alexander Volkanovski is on a two-fight skid, having lost to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Recently, fellow Australian UFC fighter Robert Whittaker discussed and raised a question on how Volkanovski will perform at UFC 314.

'The Great' is scheduled to face Diego Lopes in the main event of the upcoming UFC pay-per-view event. The fight is for the vacant UFC featherweight title.

With Volkanovski having another chance to reclaim his crown in the 145-pound division, Whittaker believes several factors may impact his fellow countryman's performance.

In a recent discussion on the MMArcade Podcast, 'The Reaper' shared his thoughts on the matter and said:

"I think the million dollar question is what Volk are we going to see in the octagon come that night, come UFC 314? Because his couple, like, everyone was already talking about his losses to Makhachev, his knockout, and then you back that on to the knockout with Topuria, you back that on to his age..."

Whittaker continued:

"As MMA fans like to do, as soon as he lost, they started throwing his age around and started calling him a wash, which is the silliest thing I've ever [heard]. Like, MMA fans are the best and worst of us as people, but truth is, he's been out for a while now... his age is a factor in this. Which Volk are we going to see in the octagon come [UFC] 314?"

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Alexander Volkanovski here (2:10).

Diego Lopes predicts he'll knock out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314

In contrast to Alexander Volkanovski's recent fight performances, Diego Lopes is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC.

With such impressive results, the Mexico-based Brazilian fighter is brimming with confidence and has stated his intention to become the UFC featherweight champion by dominating Volkanovski.

Furthermore, in the UFC 314 Countdown video, Lopes also predicted that he'll defeat 'The Great' by knockout:

"All my life, I’ve prepared for this moment. From the moment I arrived at the UFC, my focus was to fight for the title. And now that I have the opportunity, I must take advantage of it. In any situation, my grappling is dangerous to him, but I see myself winning this fight by knockout."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (26:11):

