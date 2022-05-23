Robert Whittaker posts throwback picture with Jacob Malkoun from early Gracie Jiu-Jitsu days

Robert Whittaker recently shared a photo of himself with Jacob Malkoun. The picture was apparently taken eight years ago. Malkoun reflected on the moment in the comment section, saying, "8 years ago crazy man."

Check out Whittaker's post below:

Jacob Malkoun is a long-time training partner of former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker. 'Mamba', who is also competing in the UFC, made an unsuccessful promotional debut at UFC 254, where Whittaker graced the co-main event against Jared Cannonier in a winning effort.

Malkoun has won two unanimous decisions since that loss. However, he remains largely anonymous among casual fans for the time being.

Robert Whittaker wants Marvin Vettori fight at UFC Paris event on September 3

Robert Whittaker came up short in his bid to recapture the UFC middleweight crown in his latest octagon appearance against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. 'The Reaper' was outpointed by the reigning 185-pound champion in a fight that was highly competitive.

Whittaker, who is looking to work his way back into the title picture, was slated to take on Marvin Vettori at the upcoming UFC 275 event. However, 'The Reaper' pulled out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury and is now looking to make a comeback at the UFC event in Paris.

During an appearance on Australian UFC show 'Fight Week on Fox Sports', Whittaker voiced his interest in meeting Vettori at the UFC Paris event, which will take place on September 3:

"Yeah, I guess looking for that late August sort of mark is where I'm at. That's where I want to hopefully [return]. Hopefully Vettori keeps himself free for that date so we can cross the line there. There is a rumored Paris card with rumored 'Bam Bam' [Tai Tuivasa] on it in Ciryl Gane, and that would be my ultimate goal."

Watch Robert Whittaker discuss his UFC return in the video below:

While the match hasn't been officially confirmed, 'The Italian Dream' has agreed on social media that he is aiming to fight Whittaker at the UFC Paris event on September 3:

"Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris. You better show the f**k up this time. Lets do it, I’ve been waiting for too long now"

Whittaker went on a three-fight winning streak before suffering a unanimous decision loss against Israel Adesanya in February.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori also dropped a unanimous decision to 'The Last Stylebender' last June before bouncing back against Paulo Costa the same year in October.

