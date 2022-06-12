"It's a tricky fight" - Robert Whittaker predicts outcome of middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker recently made his pick for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

'The Reaper' did not dismiss Cannonier's chances of pulling off an upset altogether. However, the former middleweight champion believes 'The Last Stylebender' is very good at controlling distance and space and taking advantage of his reach. The Australian further added that 'The Killa Gorilla' will need a different approach against Adesanya than the ones he's had in his recent fights. Here's what Robert Whittaker stated in a chat with The Mac Life:

"I think it's a tricky fight to think. Cannonier can do it. But I think Israel's gonna put him through his paces. He's great at controlling the distance and the space and using his reach to his best advantage. So, Cannonier can definitely do it. But, he may have to come in differently than he has been in the last couple of fights. But, wait and see."

Watch Robert Whittaker predict Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier:

The middleweight title fight will headline the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view. Adesanya will be aiming for his fifth successful title defense against Cannonier since winning it from 'Bobby Knuckles' at UFC 243. He also defeated Whittaker in a rematch in his last fight at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Cannonier is coming off a win against Derek Brunson at UFC 271. He is on a two-fight win streak heading into his first title shot.

Whittaker has fought Adesanya twice and has beaten Cannonier. Hence, his insight might mirror how the clash actually plays out.

Robert Whittaker wants a third shot at Israel Adesanya

Despite losing twice against him, Whittaker is still confident of defeating the current champion. In fact, a good number of people believe that the Australian won their last fight at UFC 271.

Whittaker feels a third bout will play out in his favor and is willing to go through all comers to earn that shot.

He is expected to face Marvin Vettori in a clash of top middleweight contenders in September. Like Whittaker, 'The Italian Dream' has two losses against the champion. However, he also wants another crack at 'The Last Stylebender'.

Whittaker vs. Vettori is set to go down at UFC Paris on September 3.

