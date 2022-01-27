Robert Whittaker reacts to being the underdog for Israel Adesanya rematch in new UFC promo

Robert Whittaker is all set to take on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 271. The two previously fought at UFC 243 where 'The Last Stylebender' got the better of Whittaker and finished him in the second round.

In a recently uploaded video by Unibet Australia, 'The Reaper' shared his thoughts on being the underdog in the upcoming rematch:

"I'm the underdog moving into this rematch with Adesanya. Makes sense, you know. He already beat me once. He's the current champ, he's sitting at the high horse and he beat me, the first time. It definitely takes some of the pressure off, being the underdog. Nobody expects me to win. Nobody expects me to go over there and dethrone him after he beat me already... Throughout my whole career, I've loved being the underdog. I love getting in there and defying the odds. I like going in there and proving people wrong. It gives me that little bit of extra edge," said Robert Whittaker.

Catch Robert Whittaker talking about his upcoming showdown below:

Unibet Australia @UNIBETAustralia



is out to cause an upset as he attempts to regain the UFC middleweight title from Israel Adesanya.



#UFC271 "No one expects me to win, I love being the underdog and defying the odds." @robwhittakermma is out to cause an upset as he attempts to regain the UFC middleweight title from Israel Adesanya. "No one expects me to win, I love being the underdog and defying the odds." @robwhittakermma is out to cause an upset as he attempts to regain the UFC middleweight title from Israel Adesanya.#UFC271 https://t.co/tV5OOlp46k

The rematch is scheduled to take place on January 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson will also feature on the UFC 271 card.

Robert Whittaker shares how he has changed since his first fight with Israel Adesanya

In the same video, 'The Reaper' also talked about the change he has gone through since his first fight with Israel Adesanya:

"As a fighter, I've changed plenty because you can see. I'm trying to incorporate new angles into my game. I'm utilising a more complete skillset. Most importantly is, outside the octagon, I'm not the same guy as I was then. I'm much more at grips with like, 'Who I am? Why I do things?' Why I train? Why I want to win? The most important thing is just winning. Doesn't matter whether it's for a belt or not, it's about winning... Regardless of the outcome, I'm gonna leave satisfied. I'm gonna go in there and give everything I have," said Robert Whittaker.

Since losing the title to 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 243, Whittaker has gone on an amazing run and stacked up three back-to-back victories in the promotion.

Also Read Article Continues below

This includes wins over Darren Till, Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier. The Australian has rightfully earned a second shot at the middleweight title. Come fight night, the 31-year-old will look to avenge his loss against Adesanya and leave the octagon with the UFC middleweight belt.

Edited by David Andrew