"You did this to yourself" - Fan backlash for UFC 276 performance is Israel Adesanya's own doing, says Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker gave his thoughts on former rival and current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 last weekend.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker expressed his reaction to fans leaving the T-Mobile Arena during the main event, which many fans dubbed as "boring." The Australian was quoted saying:

"You [Adesanya] did it to yourself. It wasn't what he sold it to be. There was going to be this and that and none of that came through and that's always the problem and the risk of always talking it up like that. Adesanya just fought defensively, did what he needed to do to win and what more can you ask?"

'Bobby Knuckles' added:

"He got the "W" that way. The backlash is from him talking it up. They were both speaking on it and then they just didn't deliver it, which is fine. At the end of the day, winning is what matters."

The champion was in control throughout the five rounds, winning via unanimous decision. With the victory, Adesanya has now successfully defended his middleweight title for the sixth time, continuing his dominant reign in the division.

Watch Whittaker's latest appearance on Submission Radio below:

Robert Whittaker hoping for trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker has been close to dethroning the champ, pushing Adesanya to the limit in their rematch at UFC 271 in February. While Whittaker faces fellow contender Marvin Vettori on September 3 at UFC Fight Night in Paris, he is confident of getting another chance at reclaiming the gold.

Back in May, Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia that after their rematch, a trilogy fight is a genuine possibility, saying:

“I definitely think a trilogy is possible primarily because of the Holloway-Volkanovski trilogy fight going ahead. Especially considering how close my fight was with Izzy last time, I definitely think that is a very real possibility.”

Robert Whittaker was on a three-match winning streak before his rematch with Israel Adesanya earlier this year. However, a win over Vettori in September could help Whittaker make a strong case for a final opportunity to end the reign of 'The Last Stylebender'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far