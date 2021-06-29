Robert Whittaker seems undeterred by Australia's newest lockdown

Robert Whittaker seems determined to make the most of his title shot when presented with the opportunity. 'The Reaper' seemingly won't let anything hinder his stride, not even the latest lockdown in Australia.

Robert Whittaker recently uploaded a closeup of himself wearing boxing gloves and wrote on Twitter:

"This work doesn’t stop. #lockdown2"

Whittaker uploaded the photo from New South Wales, Australia, where the former UFC middleweight champion currently resides. Australia recently announced its second lockdown as it struggles to control the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Sydney, which is Robert Whittaker's hometown, entered a two-week lockdown as the number of infected cases rose to 80.

Robert Whittaker wants a title shot next

Robert Whittaker is currently riding a three-fight win streak with victories over top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. After a 'Fight of the Night' performance against Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24, Whittaker was offered a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

However, the fight never came to fruition as Adesanya wanted to fight Whittaker in June, which wasn't enough time for 'The Reaper' to prepare for a title shot. Confirming the offer, Robert Whittaker told ESPN:

"More or less, I was offered the fight about an hour after my fight with Gastelum. There was just no way, physically, I could do that. Not only do I have injuries from that last fight to deal with, I have to fly home to Australia, and then two weeks in [mandatory] isolation. I have to see how my body was feeling, and then I'd have to prepare; all by June. It was impossible."

While he was content with the arrangement, the 30-year-old demanded a definite title shot in his next UFC outing, saying:

"I can see what Izzy is trying to do. He's trying to get me to accept the fight injured, on short notice, with all odds against me, but there was just no way I could get there physically. I do want that fight, and my next fight will be for the title. It has to be. He was just really adamant about fighting on that date and I can't do it. I'm happy to fight the winner after."

The New Zealand-born Australian seems to be leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his title run which could potentially be his last.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh