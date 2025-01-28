Robert Whittaker shares eye-opening take on how to beat Dricus du Plessis: "You fight like Merab"

  • home icon
By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:40 GMT
Robert Whittaker (left) shares the key to beating Dricus du Plessis (right). [Images courtesy: @dricusduplessis and @robwhittakermma on Instagram]

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has offered a tactical breakdown on defeating Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 312. The highly anticipated pay-per-view, set to take place in Australia, features du Plessis running it back with Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

When asked in an episode of the MMArcade Podcast about UFC 312's headliner, Whittaker shared his thoughts on the best approach against 'Stillknocks'. The Australian suggested that the key to beating du Plessis lies in adopting a relentless and aggressive approach, much like Merab Dvalishvili's high-pressure style.

This involves constantly closing the distance, engaging in a gritty, physical battle, and mixing in wrestling to disrupt du Plessis' rhythm. Whittaker said:

"You know how you beat Dricus? You fight like Merab, you crash into him, you turn it into a dog fight, you wrestle him a little, you throw it in, you crash back into him."
Dricus du Plessis comments on Islam Makhachev’s middleweight ambitions

Dricus du Plessis is focused on his upcoming middleweight title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. The South African recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev’s remarks about possibly moving up to middleweight and fighting for the title.

Following his dominant victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev stirred up excitement among fans by expressing interest in a potential middleweight move. At the post-fight presser, the Dagestani revealed his willingness to take on 'Stillknocks'.

"I can be a three division [champion] also. Just give me the chance. I will fight [Dricus] du plessis if they give me a chance. I swear, if Dana White send me contract, I will fight with him also."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

youtube-cover

In response to Makhachev’s recent comments about potentially moving up to middleweight, du Plessis confidently addressed the challenge. In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, he claimed that the difference in size between himself and the lightweight champion will prove to be a key factor.

''I know he walks around heavy. But I walk around heavy. He’s a big lightweight, I’m a big middleweight. There’s a big difference there.”

Edited by C. Naik
