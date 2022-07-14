Robert Whittaker shares his reason for rooting against Israel Adesanya in Alex Pereira fight 

Robert Whittaker is compelled to lean towards Alex Pereira in a potential title fight against Israel Adesanya. Whittaker recently explained why it makes sense for him to root for Pereira in a bout against Adesanya.

According to 'Bobby Knuckles', his chances at another title shot will significantly increase if 'Poatan' dethrones the champ. Whittaker noted that he is much more likely to get his first shot against the Brazilian newcomer than a third shot against 'The Last Stylebender'. When asked if he had a favorite in the fight, the former champion recently told Submission Radio:

"I don't know, not really. But, uh, maybe Alex, just because it makes getting that title fight a little easier. You know, getting a third fight against Izzy is much harder than getting a first fight with Alex. So I would have to lean towards that, you know? Smart-wise. But in my heart of hearts I don't really care."

Watch Whittaker's interview with Submission Radio below:

Israel Adesanya dethroned Robert Whittaker via second-round KO at UFC 243 in 2019, in front of the latter's home crowd at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The two met in a rematch earlier this year where 'The Last Stylebender' defended his throne via a unanimous decision.

Although 'The Reaper' appears to be the perennial number-one contender at middleweight, a third outing against Adesanya doesn't look feasible at the moment.

Israel Adesanya suggests Robert Whittaker should check out 205 lbs.

Israel Adesanya probably had his toughest title defense when he fought Robert Whittaker for the second time at UFC 271. However, 'The Last Stylebender' has made it clear that he is uninterested in a trilogy bout against 'Bobby Knuckles'.

Although he gave due props to Whittaker, he believes he is well aware of the outcome of a potential trilogy. Adesanya suggested that 'The Reaper' should instead explore his avenues at light heavyweight. The middleweight champion said during a press conference for UFC 276 and UFC 277 in Sydney:

“He’s a great fighter. I’ll give it to him, he’s a great fighter, but I know how that book ends... He’s probably going to be at the top for a little while longer, but if we fight again, I know how that book ends... If he wants, he should go up to 205, see what that’s about. Maybe try that for a little bit. But yeah, I’ve read that book already, and I don’t like reading the same book over and over again.”

Watch Adesanya's appearance at the presser below:

