Forced me to train 50% of the time as a child - Robert Whittaker shares throwback pictures from 2004, gives "props" to his father

Robert Whittaker recently shared throwback pictures from 2004 of him with his father in a karate gi.

'The Reaper' thanked his father for forcing him to train a lot as a child. He further added that he wouldn't be in the position he is today without that kind of discipline.

Needless to say, the training methods paid dividends as Whittaker is a former UFC middleweight champion and still one of the best fighters in the UFC. While posting the pictures on his Instagram, Whittaker wrote in the caption:

"We all start somewhere. Props to my dad, who forced me to training 50% of the time as a child. Wouldn’t be where I am today without him."

The Australian fighter can be seen with his dad Jack Whittaker in one of these images. Fans enjoyed the throwback pictures and reacted on social media. While many left light-hearted comments, others lauded him for his work ethic since childhood.

Robert Whittaker is set to return in September against Marvin Vettori

Whittaker was expected to return at UFC 275 against Marvin Vettori. However, the No.1-ranked middleweight picked up an injury, postponing the fight.

The duo will now collide a little over three months from now. The organization is set to hold their first-ever event in Paris on September 3. Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are set to headline the card.

Robert Whittaker lost a decision in a rematch to Israel Adesanya in his last fight. 'The Last Stylebender' earned a knockout win over Whittaker at UFC 243 to become the UFC middleweight champion. He then successfully defended the title against 'The Reaper' at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Vettori is coming off a win against Paulo Costa. 'The Italian Dream' has also dropped two fights against the champion, with his most recent defeat coming at UFC 263.

Despite their losses to 'The Last Stylebender', both fighters belong to the upper echelons of the middleweight division. With a win at UFC Paris, either man can take a step closer to a title shot. Meanwhile, the champion Israel Adesanya is set to take on Jared 'The Killa Gorilla' Cannonier at UFC 276.

