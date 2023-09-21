Roberto Soldic can’t wait for Superlek and Rodtang to throw down: “This fight is going to be a crazy banger”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will finally get the fight that he has been chasing down.

Despite his friendship with ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he knew it was only a matter of time before they had to face off.

Originally scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 8, this dream fight will finally go down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday.

One of the most anticipated match-ups in ONE Championship history, the fight presents an incredible clash of styles between two of the best strikers on the planet.

With his sniper-like style and recent display of ruthless aggression, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to break the win streak of the dominant Muay Thai world champion.

‘The Iron Man’ can always be guaranteed to bring it into the circle when he needs to step up to the plate, making for a fight that should deliver an instant classic.

Ahead of fight night, ONE knockout artist and welterweight MMA superstar Roberto Soldic weighed in with his thoughts on the match-up, giving the challenger Superlek the smallest of advantages in the fight:

“This is a really crazy fight. It’s a really good test for Rodtang. Superlek is taller than him, and he kicks very hard. For this fight, man, I don’t know. 55-45 for Superlek, I will say. This fight is going to be a crazy banger. I’m excited. I cannot wait for this one. It’s going to be an amazing fight.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App this Friday, September 22.