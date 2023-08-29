Roberto Soldic mesmerized by Mikey Musumeci’s finishing abilities "in every position"

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic has shared the stage with some of the best martial artists on the planet.

Signing with the promotion as one of the hottest free agents in recent years, the former two-division KSW king was expected to continue his stellar run.

However, with an equal amount of talent at the Singapore-based promotion, ‘Robocop’ is still after his first victory inside the circle.

After debuting in a no-contest clash versus Murad Ramazanov, the Croatian tank fell to a loss to Zebaztian Kadestam.

Whilst the results haven’t gone his way so far, Soldic has been developing his arsenal after rubbing shoulders with some of the best athletes in the sport.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Soldic competed on ONE Championship’s first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Sharing the card with some of the best martial artists on the planet, Roberto Soldic was left impressed by one competitor in particular.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci secured his second title defense on the night by submitting Osamah Almarwai.

Once again showcasing his elite grappling IQ and diverse arsenal of attacks, it was another dominant display from the champ inside the circle.

Ahead of Musumeci’s return at ONE Fight Night 15 where he will face Shinya Aoki, Roberto Soldic gave praise to ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in an interview with ONE Championship:

“He’s very, very dangerous. Triangle, leg locks, rear-naked choke, everything. In every position, he’s a finisher.”

Soldic is yet to have a return date announced for what will be his third contest under the ONE Championship banner. When he does fans can expect him to put in a better performance, though.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.