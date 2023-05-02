Roberto Soldic can't wait to show American fans why he is called "Robocop"

In his decade-long mixed martial arts career, Croatian star Roberto Soldic has established himself as one of the toughest fighters the game has ever seen. It is something he will be looking to highlight when he makes his United States debut later this week.

The UFD Gym standout will battle Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in a welterweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5. It is part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In his upcoming fight, Roberto Soldic is driven to give a solid performance and show American fans why he is dubbed ‘Robocop,’ and dominated the European MMA scene for a long time.

The 28-year-old fighter told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I said that before, I always try to put good pressure and finish the guy with my skills. I will try to show them why they call me Robocop. I cannot wait for this one, really. Especially because it's in the USA. I'm very excited.”

Roberto Soldic was one of the most sought-after talents when he became a free agent last year before deciding to sign with ONE.

He made his long-awaited promotional debut last December in Manila but was unable to fully show what he is capable of as the fight was ruled a no contest.

Just as he was warming up against Russian Murad Ramazanov, he was struck by an accidental knee in the groin in the opening round, from which he was unable to continue. It is something he is looking to make up for in his sophomore outing at ONE Fight Night 10.

Waiting for Roberto Soldic on the groundbreaking U.S. show is Zebaztian Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight king out to reclaim what was once his. ‘The Bandit’ is currently riding back-to-back wins.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to all North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

