ONE on Prime Video 5 features the ONE Championship debut for Roberto Soldic. The European MMA star will compete inside the circle for the very first time on December 2.

In a massive fight for the welterweight division, Soldic will face the undefeated Murad Ramazanov. The fight is set to open the main card of ONE’s huge event in Manila, which features multiple world title clashes.

The Croatian has a wealth of experience when it comes to fighting for gold, joining ONE Championship as the former KSW welterweight and middleweight champion.

The fight will see ‘Robocop’ competing over three rounds for the first time in a while, something he is looking forward to.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Soldic said:

“Yeah, for two to three rounds, no problem. I like this fight for five rounds. You know, because three rounds mean it’s strong. I can see but with five rounds, it's something different. I'm ready for this, like an explosion for three rounds. A lot of power. We will be ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

The former double champion finished all but one of his nine fights in his former promotion and avenged his only loss in an immediate rematch.

“He hasn't faced anyone like me” – Roberto Soldic warns Murad Ramazanov

Roberto Soldic’s highly-anticipated ONE debut is nearly here.

After dominating in the Polish organization KSW, where he was a two-division titleholder, ‘Robocop’ will step right into the top of the welterweight division in ONE Championship when he faces the undefeated Murad Ramazanov.

The Russian has gone 3-0 inside the circle, with a perfect 11-0 MMA record overall. Stepping in to face the most dangerous contender in the division on his debut isn’t something that fazes Roberto Soldic.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Soldic said:

“This is a striker versus grappler [matchup]. Before I also [faced] the toughest guys, opponents, and everything. I think that he hasn't faced anyone like me.”

Through 11 straight career victories, Ramazanov has produced seven finishes with four by submission and three via TKO.

Whilst Ramazanov may have all the momentum in ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic comes into the fight with a wealth of high-level experience. With more than twice as many fights under his belt, Soldic has an impressive 20 career wins with an incredible 17 victories by knockout.

The two warriors will scrap as part of the ONE on Prime Video 5 main card. The event will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video for anyone with an active subscription in North America.

