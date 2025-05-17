Rodolfo Bellato vows to expose Paul Craig’s 'predictable' game at UFC Vegas 106

Rodolfo Bellato is seemingly done bleeding for wins and wants to put on a dominant performance against his next opponent, Paul Craig, at UFC Vegas 106.

The Brazilian light heavyweight is looking to make a statement against Craig, whose fighting style he believes is worn down, and tailor-made for his game. After gutting out back-to-back wars inside the octagon, Bellato believes it’s time to showcase the polished side of his game.

At UFC Austin, Bellato rallied from early danger to knock out Ihor Potieria in a thrilling comeback that earned him a $50,000 bonus. He went on a back-and-forth war against Jimmy Crute that played out as a majority draw. Bellato proved he could take a shot, keep coming, and survive storm after storm. But against Craig, he doesn’t plan on giving the judges anything to think about.

Previewing the fight in an interview with MMA Fighting, Bellato said:

“He’s not someone I expected to fight, but when it got booked, my coach and I said there was no better guy for us to fight right now. A great strategy, a style that matches up well with ours. It’s the perfect matchup for us. He’s a dangerous guy and deserves all respect, but I’m in a better moment than him, who’s coming off three losses." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

He added:

“It’s a dangerous guy, he has a good ground game, but maybe it’s a style that is a bit predictable, and we’re able to study well and see holes that fit well with our game. I’m well-trained for this fight, I had a full camp this time. … He’s definitely feeling under pressure. He tried at [185], at [205], but I can’t let that interfere with my performance. I’ll go there and fight like any other fight, not thinking about my opponent. Go there and impose my game, you know?”

Check out Rodolfo Bellato's comments below:

