UFC Vegas 106: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig: Live round-by-round updates

Paul Craig has decided it's time to switch back to the light heavyweight division, and he will take on Rodolfo Bellato in an attempt to push for a good run. The co-main event at UFC Vegas 106 features a battle between Craig, who is trying to reboot his career, against a gritty Brazilian trying to prove he belongs in the upper echelon of the division.
Bellato has shown promise since entering the UFC, with his only career losses coming at the hands of Vitor Petrino. Last time out, he went toe-to-toe with Jimmy Crute in a drawn-out slugfest that ended in a majority draw.
Craig returns to light heavyweight after a rocky middleweight experiment that ended in a three-fight skid. Once a Top 10 presence at 205, Craig was always dangerous off his back, unpredictable on the feet, and capable of pulling off wild finishes from tough spots. But time and damage have added up, and this feels like a do-or-die moment for the 36-year-old Scot.
UFC Vegas 106 goes down this Saturday. Prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN+ and Disney+.
