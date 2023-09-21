Rodtang brushes off criticism about him being lazy in training: “I know what I’m doing”

Being a world champion and a lifelong martial artist, Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes he knows how to get the best from what he’s doing. As such, the Thai superstar shut down talks about his lighter training routine as he prepares for his next assignment.

‘The Iron Man’ has undoubtedly solidified himself as one of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet. Yet, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete has come under fire lately after revealing he barely trained for his latest win against Edgar Tabares in May this year.

During the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, the Thai superstar reacted to the criticism by saying:

“I don’t really upload posts or my training sessions on social media much. But I am still myself. I am a world title holder, I have discipline, I know what I’m doing, and I know whether I’m training a lot or not.”

See the full presser below:

On Friday, September 22, Rodtang returns to action in arguably the biggest fight of his career.

‘The Iron Man’ is scheduled to return in the ONE Friday Fights 34 main event. He must be ready for a war, as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek will be standing on the opposite end of the ring.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is more than just a kickboxing world champion. He holds an impressive promotional record, including two knockout wins in a three-week span between June and early July this year.

Rodtang and Superlek were supposed to fight in March before ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an undisclosed injury. Luckily, the hotly anticipated matchup will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and for free by fans on ONE’s official YouTube channel.