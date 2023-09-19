Rodtang in do-or-die situation against Superlek: “I’ll never let anyone take my belt”

Ahead of ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has faced more questions than ever before.

The dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has become a huge star in the sport for his win streak and exciting fighting style that never fails to deliver.

That being said, there were a lot of fans who said he was ducking a fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 after pulling out of their fight at ONE Fight Night 8 and making it clear that he didn’t want the fight.

On top of that, there have been doubts about his commitment as a martial artist after he revealed that he only trained for two days before his last fight at ONE Fight Night 10.

When it comes to the best world champions on the planet, they have the ability to rise to the occasion when they’re required to do so and that’s what ‘The Iron Man’ plans to have in store for ONE Championship fans this Friday night.

Finally meeting Superlek at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will put his Muay Thai belt on the line against the kickboxing champ, Rodtang has been keeping himself motivated for this contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mentality going into this contest and how he sees September 22 as a day with no tomorrow, insisting that the Muay Thai gold isn’t going anywhere:

“I will see this fight as my last fight before I die to motivate me so that I can’t lose. I’ll never let anyone take my belt.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this Friday. Meanwhile, fight fans can catch the entire bill via the ONE Super App.