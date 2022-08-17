Watch: Rodtang eats monstrous right hand from Demetrious Johnson at ONE X

Fans got to witness a war when Demetrious Johnson met Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X earlier this year. The pair met in a special-rules superfight that saw a Muay Thai great face an MMA legend.

It was a battle between MMA and Muay Thai, as the rounds were formed with alternating rule sets. In the opening Muay Thai round, 'Mighty Mouse' did not hesitate to trade with 'The Iron Man'.

The 36-year-old MMA fighter landed an authoritative overhand right against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion. On Instagram, ONE recently shared a clip of the shot:

'The Iron Man' may be best known for his chin strength. He shrugged off a massive overhand from the all-time MMA great. After the opening Muay Thai round, the second round was governed under MMA rules, which saw 'Mighty Mouse' excel. Johnson was able to secure a takedown and win the fight via rear-naked choke submission.

Both Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson will be back in the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson back in action

After his dominant victory in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Rodtang will be returning to action in the semi-finals of the tournament. The Muay Thai flyweight king is set to face skilled striker Savvas Michael.

Rodtang has hundreds of victories and many world titles to his name, meaning this will be a massive opportunity for Michael. Speaking to ONE, the Cypriot said:

“I just want Rodtang to know that I believe in myself. I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel like I can beat him. Signing it means I come to win. I’m not worried. I’m just excited to train and perform come fight day. It’s my time to shine now, and I want to prove to the world that I’m one of the best.”

Headlining the August 26 event, Johnson will be looking to get revenge on the one man to ever finish him. 'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to capture the ONE flyweight title by defeating Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian-born fighter will not be looking to give up his throne easily. In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

