Rodtang envisions Ham Seo Hee-Stamp Fairtex clash ending with a choke: “I give them 50-50”

Rodtang has predicted a submission ending for the upcoming fight between Ham Seo Hee and Stamp Fairtex.

On September 29, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14. In the main event, the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title is up for grabs between Ham and Stamp.

Both fighters in the upcoming world title matchup are riding momentum, making the intriguing fight even harder to predict. Meanwhile, Rodtang has a general prediction for the ONE Fight Night 14 main event. He had this to say during an interview with ONE:

“For the Stamp vs. Ham Seo Hee matchup, I give them 50-50, [both have an equal chance]. It depends on who is choking and who was choked.”

Ham Seo Hee fought under the ONE banner for the first time in September 2021. She began her promotional tenure with back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga, one by split decision and the other by unanimous decision.

‘Hamzzang’ last fought on March 24 when she extended her ONE record to 3-0 with a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata.

As for Stamp Fairtex, she’s been around the block in ONE Championship, leading to promotional records of 2-1 in Muay Thai, 2-1 in kickboxing, and 10-2 in MMA. Stamp is coming off an impressive second-round body-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson in May of this year.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline the stacked female-led event on September 29, which features three world title matchups. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.