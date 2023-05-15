Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes airborne in second match against Jonathan Haggerty

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most, if not the most, popular Muay Thai fighters in the world today. Credit this to his exciting fighting style, inhuman toughness, and massive experience in the Art of Eight Limbs.

At just 25 years old, 'The Iron Man' has amassed over 270 professional wins. That's more than five times the amount of fights an average pro fighter will have in his entire career. It's no surprise that nothing could possibly surprise Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ring anymore.

A perfect example of Rodtang's experience coming into play was when he faced ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for a second time back in 2020.

ONE Championship posted a video of a notable moment in the fight:

"Rodtang's got HOPS ⬆️ @rodtang_jimungnon⁠"

An average Muay Thai fighter wouldn't have the wherewithal and composure to anticipate that leg sweep and hop over it. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, however, is not an average fighter. He is light-years away from it. The bout was a rematch of Rodtang's world title-clinching victory over 'The General' for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship a year prior. He won the bout via TKO.

Here are some fan comments on Rodtang's in-ring defensive savvy:

Comments on Rodtang's video

@olsonramen creatively put it:

"Unreal. Dude's a walking highlight"

@kingofcardiomotivations said:

"Dude really put down the leg 😳"

@navarunatraya calls for a third bout between the two world champions:

"Another one needs to happen between these two warriors 🔥🔥"

@ethan.dales seconded it:

"Rodtang vs Haggerty 3 will be a movie but Nong-O should get an immediate rematch he deserves it"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently showed his Muay Thai mastery when he made his US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May 5th. Against Mexico's Edgar Tabares, 'The Iron Man' countered a telegraphed spinning back-elbow with a solid elbow strike of his own. Rodtang called out Haggerty during his post-fight after cleaning the Mexican clock.

Less than two weeks prior to Rodtang Jitmuangnon's KO of Tabares, Jonathan Haggerty produced perhaps the most shocking upset in Muay Thai's modern history by knocking out Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Whether that bout happens or Nong-O gets an immediate rematch against Haggerty remains to be seen, It's safe to say, however, that the complexion of both ONE's flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai divisions just got really interesting.

Both ONE Fight Night 9 and ONE Fight Night 10 are available for free replay on Prime Video to North American subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes