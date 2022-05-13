"What will happen when the 3 champions meet?" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon posts up with Smilla Sundell and Superbon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon got together with a couple of world champions in Superbon Singha Mawynn and Smilla Sundell and mad fans guess what they could be up to.

On Instagram, ‘The Iron Man’ shared a rare photo with all three of them together. In the caption, he wrote:

“What will happen when the 3 champions meet?😂👊🏻”

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Superbon visited Fairtex Gym, which is home to newly-crowned ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, for the incredible photo.

Rodtang, who trains out of Jitmuangnon Gym, previously worked with Sundell during the teenage sensation’s preparations for her world title shot against Jackie Buntan at ONE 156. It perhaps displayed a preview of the Thai superstar’s potential post-fighting career.

Later, he spent some time with Superbon for training and some occassional shenanigans at the famed Thai gym as the featherweight king further hones his weapons. The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai product expressed his desire to compete for the kickboxing and MMA gold in the division, and improving his craft will certainly aid him in that quest.

With all three fighters showing a playful side and a fun side while training at Fairtex gym, anything can happen when all three are under one roof.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims to be the best in the world

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be taking part in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20.

The tournament brings together eight of the best fighters in the world in a battle to determine the best in the world. The winner will claim a prestigious silver belt and a chance to compete for the world title.

For the first time, the world champion will be competing as part of the tournament, with Rodtang looking to further assert his dominance in the division.

He will face promotional newcomer Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Smith is a British Muay Thai champion who is hoping to shock the world by putting an end to Rodtang’s undefeated run in the ONE Super Series.

