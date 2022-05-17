"I will put my life on the line" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon gives his prediction for Jacob Smith bout at ONE 157 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to risk it all just to advance in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Jacob Smith in the tournament quarterfinals at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The card will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, May 20.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Rodtang said he’ll put on a performance worthy of his nickname and give it everything he’s got just to beat Smith.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

"I will put all of my effort in this fight and fight, for me, like ‘The Iron Man’ and I also aim to get the bonus in this fight. I will get through this first round and go through all this. I will put my life in this fight.”

Rodtang previously mentioned how dangerous Smith is. The Thai superstar said his next opponent might just be the most dangerous fighter in the tournament and he’s not taking the British striker lightly.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

“We’ll have to see how hard or easy it goes. I just can’t be careless as this is a ‘small gloves’ fight, and he has a similar fighting style with heavy weapons. I haven’t seen any of his weaknesses yet, from what I’ve studied. He is the most dangerous of the group. If I get through Jacob Smith, the following fights might be easier.”

Catch Rodtang's interview with SCMP below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to take on the competition head-on

Despite being the reigning world champion, Rodtang is willing to go through the gauntlet and face arguably the toughest challengers he could match up against in the promotion.

Included in the tournament are Smith, Walter Goncalves, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Taiki Naito, Savvas Michael, Amir Naseri, and Rodtang's former rival, England's Jonathan Haggerty.

Jonathan Haggerty, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is also in the tournament and he has an explosive history with Rodtang. The two Muay Thai artists already met twice, with Rodtang winning both matchups.

If Rodtang and Haggerty win their respective assignments in the tournament, then they will ultimately meet for the third time inside the circle and fight for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship.

